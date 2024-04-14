Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of NV5 Global worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 329.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $119.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.