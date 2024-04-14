Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 398,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,300. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

