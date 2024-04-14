Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 3,048,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,950. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

