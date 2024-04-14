Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

