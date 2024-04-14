Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2 %

TSM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

