Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

