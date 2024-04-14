Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

