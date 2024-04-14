Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Swvl Stock Down 11.4 %

SWVL traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 70,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Swvl has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.