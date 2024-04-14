Susquehanna Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1,467.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

