Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

