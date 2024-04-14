Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.82.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at C$70.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.31. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$61.84 and a twelve month high of C$74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9482759 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.