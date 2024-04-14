Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,720 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $312,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 2,117,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,523. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

