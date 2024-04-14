Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,147,732 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454,431 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,147,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $557,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PATH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,221. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

