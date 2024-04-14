Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,600,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $564,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.45. 12,500,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.21.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

