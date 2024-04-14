Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 103,012 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $413,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

ORCL stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.11. 6,196,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,461. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

