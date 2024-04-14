Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of MercadoLibre worth $359,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $63.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,444.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,721. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,594.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,520.95.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

