Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $459.11 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $459,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.35 on Friday, reaching $365.63. 2,072,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,103. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.