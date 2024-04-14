Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $356.18 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.63. 6,851,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

