Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,316 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,401,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $38.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,303.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,105.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.