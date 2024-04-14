Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $499,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.29. 8,216,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.