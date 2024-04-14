Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Progressive worth $328,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

PGR stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,024. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

