Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.40% of Unity Software worth $373,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares in the company, valued at $119,605,702.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.8 %

U stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 7,620,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

