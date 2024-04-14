Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

