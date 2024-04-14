Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 147,200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,319,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

