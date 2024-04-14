Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,286. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

