Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

