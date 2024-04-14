Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.62. 434,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,133. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $659.00 to $648.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

