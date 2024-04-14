Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 27,876,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

