Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 15,580 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.37. 1,167,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

