Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

