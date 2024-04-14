Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance
GPCR stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.37. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
