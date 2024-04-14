Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GPCR stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.37. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

