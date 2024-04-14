Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,525.86 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $134,525.86 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.56 or 0.04777584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00056051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

