StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

City Office REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

CIO opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT

In other news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

