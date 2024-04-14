StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

City Office REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

CIO opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at City Office REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

