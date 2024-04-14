StockNews.com Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,423.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RadNet by 278.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

