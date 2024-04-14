StockNews.com Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

