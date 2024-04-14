StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.99) EPS.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
