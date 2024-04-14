StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.99) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

See Also

