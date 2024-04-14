StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWOU

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.