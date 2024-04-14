StockNews.com Downgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

DLH Trading Down 3.1 %

DLH stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.20. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Stories

