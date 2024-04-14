Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.77). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.77), with a volume of 19,805 shares traded.

Stock Spirits Group Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £754 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

