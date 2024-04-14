Stellantis Declares Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE STLA opened at $25.94 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 23.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

