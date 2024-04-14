Steem (STEEM) Trading 24% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $116.12 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,731,111 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

