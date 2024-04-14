Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 606,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

