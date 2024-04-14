Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.34 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Status has a market capitalization of $152.63 million and $10.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.87 or 1.00174490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03792428 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $11,588,003.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.