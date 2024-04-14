StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 93.3% in March

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SRHBF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

