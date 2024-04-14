STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 567,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

