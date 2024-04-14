STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

STAA stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

