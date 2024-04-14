SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

