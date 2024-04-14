SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $169.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

