Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.19.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
