Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £101.50 ($128.46).

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 9,505 ($120.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of £102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,638.05. The firm has a market cap of £7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,817.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 1-year high of £117.45 ($148.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,425.70%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

